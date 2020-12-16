(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury market sold off on Wednesday, stretching the gap between 2- and 10-year yields to the widest since October 2017 amid signs U.S. lawmakers are close to a deal on a virus-relief package.

With the two-year yield relatively immobilized by expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its policy rate at 0%-0.25% indefinitely, changes in Treasuries occur mainly in longer maturities, causing the curve to steepen in selloffs and flatten in rallies. Investors watch the spread as a barometer of expectations for the economy, with steepening suggesting a brighter outlook.

On Wednesday, the 10-year yield rose as much as 4.3 basis points to 0.951% after reports that U.S. lawmakers are closer to an agreement on a pandemic relief bill. Meanwhile, two-year yields have declined since last week -- and remained subdued on the day after weaker-than-forecast November retail sales data -- allowing the yield gap between the two maturities to reach 82.6 basis points, roughly double its level from early August.

Also at work, traders are looking to this afternoon’s Fed policy decision, in particular whether officials will shift their bond-purchase program to provide more support for growth.

Expectations that this Federal Open Market Committee meeting will produce new guidance on the program are based in part on the 10-year yield’s ascent toward 1%, a level it has failed to eclipse since March.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.