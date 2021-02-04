(Bloomberg) -- A widely watched segment of the Treasuries yield curve steepened further Thursday, taking out yet another historic level as it hit a mark last seen in October 2015.

The latest steepening push -- in which the gap between 5- and 30-year yields touched 147.7 basis points -- is being led by the U.K. bond market, where longer-maturity debt weakened following a Bank of England policy announcement. The central bank said the U.K. economy is heading for a rapid rebound amid a bold vaccination effort.

The U.S. curve has been on a steepening trend since July. Drivers include improving prospects for another round of pandemic-relief spending as well as rising expectations for consumer-price gains, reflected in higher breakeven rates for inflation-linked debt. Oil’s climb to a one-year high has also fed into the underperformance of longer-maturity debt, which is more vulnerable to the eroding effects of accelerating inflation.

“A lot of the move higher in rates is coming from rising inflation expectations,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “The market is looking at oil trading at $56, showing that inflation is percolating, and there’s more government spending coming. Growth is also headed in the right direction due to the vaccine.”

Thursday’s selloff in Treasuries also came as a report showed applications for U.S. state jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level since the end of November, a sign that ebbing virus infections may be buoying economic activity.

The U.S. 10-year yield, meanwhile climbed as much as 2 basis points to around 1.16%, while the equivalent rate for U.K. debt surged close to 10 basis points to around 0.47%.

