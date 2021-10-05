(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury yields surged as rising energy prices stoked inflation fears.

The benchmark 10-year note’s yield climbed nearly six basis points to 1.536%, the highest since Sept. 30, while the 30-year bond’s rose to within a basis point of last week’s high.

Inflation-protected Treasuries outperformed, widening their yield differentials with regular Treasuries. For 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, the gap -- representing the expected inflation rate -- increased to 2.449%, the highest since early June. Increases in crude oil and natural gas futures toward seven-year highs were catalysts for the reflation trade, which lifted U.S. equity indexes broadly.

Treasuries posted their biggest monthly loss since March in September as the Federal Reserve said asset-purchase tapering could begin as soon as November, and as U.K. yields soared on higher inflation and expected rate increases by the Bank of England.

“Longer term, I think the rate move” since the Fed’s Sept. 22 meeting “is pricing in the Fed exit,” said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. “Today the move is more about TIPS breakevens, so the energy crisis is being priced into the rates curve.”

