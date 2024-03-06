(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury market rallied Wednesday, sending yields to the lowest levels in several weeks, as the latest collapse in the shares of New York Community Bancorp reignited concerns about the health of US regional lenders.

Yields were already lower on the day when the Wall Street Journal’s report that NYCB is trying to raise equity capital sparked a plunge in its shares and a slump in the sector. The benchmark 10-year note’s rate declined nearly 8 basis points at one stage to about 4.08%, touching the lowest level since Feb 7.

“The market was a bit more nervous about the NYCB headline, which pushed rates lower during Powell’s testimony,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of US rates strategy at TD Securities. “Rates markets react first to bank headlines and ask questions later, which is why they reacted initially but didn’t seem to follow through just yet.”

The earlier gains for bonds occurred against the backdrop of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony on the economy and monetary policy. He reiterated the message he delivered in January — that interest-rate cuts are likely this year provided that inflation data continue to show improvement.

The latest inflation readings failed to decline as much as expected, and traders had begun to weigh the possibility that Fed policymakers at their next meeting in March will forecast fewer than three interest-rate cuts this year, which was the median projection in December.

“Given how much rates rose in the recent weeks, we think markets are likely to remain more sensitive to downside surprises rather than upside surprises on data,” said Priya Misra, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Also Wednesday, a report on February private-sector job creation was slightly weaker than expected, and a measure of January job openings, though slightly higher than anticipated, showed a decline from a downwardly revised December level.

Powell’s prepared remarks left intact expectations that the Fed will deliver three quarter-point rate cuts this year, with the first one in June or July. Nor did Powell’s comments set the stage for a less-dovish message from the Fed’s next meeting in March. The Fed chair will appear before the Senate Banking Committee Thursday.

Powell isn’t likely to convey “anything new about the Fed’s posture ahead of the March FOMC, which leaves markets to hang tight and digest data,” said Ed Al-Hussainy, a rates strategist at Columbia Threadneedle Investment. “The good news is that we have done a lot of work to take out some of the excessive rate normalization priced in at the end of December.”

June Eyed

While traders still see rate cuts as early as June, their forecast is more aligned with the Fed’s than it was at the start of the year. At the time, the market consensus had settled around cuts totaling more than 1.5 percentage points.

Since December, traders have been weighing the possibility that Fed officials would lower the number of rate cuts they project this year. Strategists at Bank of America, for example, observed last week that changes by only two forecasters could push the median official forecast higher.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that an initial rate cut during the third quarter should probably be followed by a pause to assess its impact.

The February employment report coming Friday is anticipated to show a 200,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls, slowing from January, as well as a reversal of January’s jump in the pace of wage growth.

“Powell didn’t deviate much from his January press conference and that is notable” despite some higher inflation readings, Misra said. Powell’s cautious tone “suggests June remains a reasonable base case if inflation data comes in as expected.”

