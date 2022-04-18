(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries declined as investors look forward to speeches by Federal Reserve policy makers this week for new clues on whether it will raise interest rates by a half point in May.

U.S. government bonds dropped across the curve, with the two-year yield up four basis points to 2.49% and the 10-year yield rising three basis points to 2.86%. Cash trading closes at 3 p.m. in Tokyo and will resume in the U.S. later on Monday, as London dealing remains shut for the Easter holiday.

Regional Fed chiefs, including James Bullard, Charles Evans and Mary Daly, will discuss the economy this week, while Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to make final public remarks on Thursday before the U.S. central bank’s pre-meeting quiet period.

“The Treasury bond market will face renewed selling pressures with the yield curve expected to bear-flatten into the Fed’s May meeting,” Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. strategists, including senior market economist Kenta Inoue, wrote in a research note. “The market will reflect the possibility that the Fed will raise the policy rate by 50 basis points at its meeting in May and June to assert its resolve to slow inflation.”

The Treasury five-year yield slid almost 30 basis points from a peak on April 12-13 after core inflation data missed the median economist estimate, leaving traders wondering if the Fed won’t have to raise the policy rate as much as markets are currently pricing in.

“It seems like the peak of inflation is in,” said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management in Tokyo. “The global economy is going to underperform consensus on GDP from the second quarter, in our view, and once happens, some of the fear in bond markets will be alleviated.” He sees U.S. 10-year yields slipping to 2.7% by year’s end.

Should his forecast turn out to be correct, investors who buy the securities on Monday would gain 3.4% during the period, according to Bloomberg data. Treasuries overall have lost 7.9% so far this year.

