(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries advanced in volatile trading as early U.S. election results suggested the presidential race may be close nationally.

The 10-year yield, which touched 0.94% in early Asia trading, fell to 0.80%. Meanwhile, the 30-year rate was down to 1.58% after climbing to 1.75%, which briefly pushed its gap over the 5-year maturity to the widest since 2016. The dollar edged higher.

As the first polls closed in the U.S. Tuesday night, investors had been bracing for Democrat Joe Biden and his party to potentially sweep the U.S. elections, a so-called blue wave. But signs of a tight race in states such as Florida, where President Donald Trump held a narrow lead, had some traders starting to lose confidence in that scenario.

“It’s a long, drawn-out evening with no real surprises as of yet, but it seems like results are tighter than anticipated nationally,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global Holdings. “It just doesn’t look like a blue wave at the moment.”

Rates on 10-year Treasuries, a benchmark for global borrowing, have soared since August on expectations that a Democratic sweep would lead to significant, bond-financed fiscal stimulus that drives up inflation.

“Treasury yields increased as early results showed growing signals of a blue sweep, but quickly retraced as Florida remains very close,” said BMO Capital Markets strategist Jon Hill. “It’s going to be back and forth all night, and perhaps all week.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.