(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries extended their advance as traders await key US price data that could spur expectations for deeper and faster interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.

Bonds rose globally as Treasury yields fell across the curve, with two-year rates leading the way. Money markets are now fully pricing one quarter-point rate reduction from the Fed this year, likely in September, and a 62% chance of a second.

In focus Tuesday are April producer price data, followed by consumer prices on Wednesday, with both prints expected to show a slowdown in core inflation on an annual basis. There’s plenty of room for disappointment — price growth has repeatedly exceeded forecasts earlier this year, fueling deep market selloffs. A New York Fed survey released on Monday showed US consumer expectations for inflation over the next year are at the highest since November.

“It’s only one print, but a clear message on PPI today and CPI tomorrow could help to clear up some of the policy fog,” Societe Generale SA strategists including Kenneth Broux wrote in a note.

In the period since the last inflation readings for March, there’s been evidence the labor market is softening. That stoked expectations inflation will follow and investors have gradually increased bets on Fed easing this year.

The market revived expectations for the start of cuts to come in September rather than November and also resumed bets for two cuts instead of one. The rate-sensitive two-year Treasury yield fell two basis points on Tuesday to 4.84%, down about 20 basis points from a peak two weeks earlier.

Still, central bank officials have called for patience. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said Friday she didn’t expect it would be appropriate to cut interest rates in 2024, pointing to the persistent pace of price growth in the first few months of the year.

