(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries jumped the most since March after dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials and conflict in the Middle East fueled a flight to safer assets.

Yields on US 10-year notes fell as much as 18 basis points to 4.62% as the cash market reopened following a US holiday on Monday. Two-year yields slipped 16 basis points to 4.93% as investors boosted bets the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged through the end of 2023.

“The Federal Reserve is facing a complex situation, which might lead to keeping rates on hold at the next FOMC meeting,” Althea Spinozzi, senior fixed-income strategist at Saxo Bank A/S, wrote in a research note. “With events quickly escalating in the Middle East and the recent bond selloff pushing long-term yields to new multi-decade highs, policymakers will be reluctant to hike.”

A surge in bond yields over the past month and the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict have emboldened traders to bet the Fed’s most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1980s may be over. Meeting-dated swaps show about a 65% chance the central bank will stay on hold in December — and they are even more confident the Fed won’t hike at any of the other gatherings through to mid-2024.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said Monday that he would “remain cognizant of the tightening in financial conditions through higher bond yields” in assessing the future path of policy. Fed official Lorie Logan said the recent rise in long-term Treasury yields may indicate less need for the US central bank to raise rates again.

