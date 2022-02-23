(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied to lead gains in developed-market bonds as a combination of higher yields and lingering geopolitical concerns fueled demand from investors.

The yield on 10-year U.S. notes fell as much as four basis points to 1.95%, putting it back in the midpoint of recent ranges. Bonds also rallied in Australia, while New Zealand debt pared some of Wednesday’s drop spurred by bets for more aggressive policy tightening.

The standoff in Ukraine is posing a dilemma for investors as it threatens to exacerbate price pressures while driving deep declines in equities. Bloomberg’s 60/40 model index — which tracks the returns for a classic diversified portfolio of 60% stocks and the rest in bonds — is down about 8% this year, putting it on track to exceed the 11% plunge recorded during the pandemic.

“The surge in commodity prices, the substantial widening in break-evens and equities closing on a nasty note overnight suggest the market is beginning to doubt whether the Federal Reserve can keep a cap on inflation,” said Prashant Newnaha, an Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities. “While the risk of an escalation in Ukraine-Russia tensions is helping reverse most of the overnight push higher in U.S. yields, recent rallies on a flight to safety have been relatively shallow.”

If the standoff in Ukraine worsens, the benchmark U.S. yield could drop to 1.90%, Newnaha said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said everything was in place for an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine while the Kremlin said separatist leaders in eastern parts of the country have called on President Vladimir Putin to come to their aid.

Haven bids aside, Treasuries may also be benefiting from demand out of Japan as investors there return from a national holiday.

“Ten-year yields around 2% are a blessing for Japanese institutional investors who are desperately searching for high yields,” said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. “Potential demand for Treasuries is strong amid the dollar’s resilience.”

Top Foreign Owners of Treasuries Are Ready to Jump Into Market

Yields on 10-year Australian securities slid as much as five basis points to 2.22%. The rate on similar-maturity New Zealand debt climbed one basis point to 2.80% after rising seven basis points.

