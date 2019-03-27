(Bloomberg) -- Bonds across Europe and the U.S. rose as investors sought the safest assets amid growing doubts about the strength of the global economy.

U.S. Treasuries led the gains, taking their cue from New Zealand government bonds that rallied after the nation’s central bank signaled that its next move on interest rates would likely be a cut. Benchmark bund yields continued to trade below zero after the nation sold 10-year notes at a negative rate for the first time since 2016.

Bonds have rallied hard over the past week as a wave of dovishness has consumed the world’s central banks in the face of growing recession fears. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the risks to the euro area remain tilted to the downside, while any pickup in inflation is delayed.

“Central banks all reaching for the easing button implies it won’t just be the Bank of Japan and the ECB who are stuck in a liquidity trap,” said Peter Chatwell, head of European rates strategy at Mizuho International Plc. “The bull market in Europe is likely to persist for as long as we can see. For many years at least.”

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 2.37 percent, the lowest since December 2017. Bund yields fell three basis points to minus 0.05 percent, while those on their New Zealand peers closed at 1.76 percent, the lowest level since at least 1985.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries now yield nine basis points less than three-month U.S. bills, taking the nation’s yield curve deeper into inversion, a widely touted barometer of impending recession.

