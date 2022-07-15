(Bloomberg) -- As Treasuries rally in the wake of mounting fears the world’s largest economy is heading for recession, expected returns continue to worsen for their biggest backers -- Japanese investors.

A combination of sliding US yields and the spiraling cost to hedge the volatile yen now means a Japanese investor will lose money if they wish to take part in what some have dubbed the recession trade. The yen-hedged yield on 10-year Treasuries fell below zero on Thursday, the first time that’s occurred in two years.

Treasuries’ Biggest Fans Lose Reason to Back the Bond Rally

Japanese investors hold the largest pile of Treasuries outside the U.S., over $1.2 trillion worth, but have been cutting their overseas bond exposure as the costs to hedge yen skyrocketed. The currency has slumped to a 24-year low against the dollar, increasing speculation monetary authorities will intervene to stop its slide.

