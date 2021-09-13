Treasuries rallied and U.S. stocks declined after a less-than-forecast increase in inflation was seen as giving Federal Reserve officials more flexibility when it comes to pulling back on stimulus. The dollar was little changed.

Yields on benchmark 10-year notes fell as much as 6 basis points to 1.26 per cent, narrowing the yield gap between short- and longer-maturity U.S. debt. The financial and energy sectors led the S&P 500 lower even after the Labor Department reported that the consumer prince index increased 0.3 per cent from July. Economists called for a 0.4 per cent gain.

“It appears that the continued rally in Treasuries is due to speculation that some people have that the CPI data pushes off the Fed” tapering, said Blake Gwinn, strategist at RBC Capital Markets. Gwinn said he doesn’t agree with that view, and continues to see the Fed’s announced the start of its reduction in asset purchases in November or December.

The CPI figures offer some validation of views among Fed officials and the Biden administration that high inflation will prove temporary. The report could also help blunt criticism from Republicans that President Joe Biden’s economic stimulus is spurring damaging inflation as he seeks to sell a US$3.5 trillion long-term tax-and-spending package that’s also running into opposition from moderate Democrats.

The focus is firmly on price pressures, with a gauge of commodities around a decade-high. The global stock-market rally is facing headwinds amid concerns about the delta virus strain and risks from elevated inflation, which is being stoked by COVID-19 related supply disruptions.

“I don’t think this changes much for the Fed,” said Elyse Ausenbaugh, global market strategist at JP Morgan Securities, said Tuesday in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Tapering is still imminent and the narrative is still very much that inflation is going to be transitory. We expect these four to five percent prints to moderate back down to more moderate levels by the end of next year.”

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average closed at the highest level since 1990. Hong Kong and China wavered as traders evaluated the troubles of indebted developer China Evergrande Group, Beijing’s regulatory curbs and a virus flareup.

Here are some events to watch this week:

China retail sales, property prices, industrial production, Wednesday

Quadruple witching day for U.S. markets, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 12:18 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1825

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.3854

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 109.69 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.28 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.34 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.74 per cent

Commodities