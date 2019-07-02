(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries gained for a second day, dragging the benchmark 10-year yield to its lowest level since November 2016, in the lead-up to what could be a volatile stretch over the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

The yield slid below its earlier 2019 low of 1.9719%, set last month, dropping as much as one basis point to 1.9603%. The move came ahead of an early close for U.S. bond markets on Wednesday ahead of the July 4 hiatus on Thursday.

Traders are bracing for a heavy slate of U.S. economic data, which will dump into a holiday-thinned market. Wednesday brings updates on factory orders, the health of the services sector and private-sector jobs data. And Friday’s government payrolls report could either reassure investors concerned about last month’s surprisingly weak numbers, or validate suspicions that the U.S. economy is faltering.

All of that could help determine whether the Federal Reserve, due to meet later this month, chooses to fulfill market expectations for monetary-policy easing. Fed funds futures are pricing in more than a quarter point of rate cuts for that gathering, and some traders have speculated that a half-point reduction could be on the table.

