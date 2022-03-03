(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasuries reached “extreme overbought territory” prior to Wednesday’s rebound in yields, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.

The conclusion arises from a model whose inputs include the prices of put and call options on the 10-year note futures contract and gives signals based on Z-score, a measure of standard deviations.

“For now, the market appears to have responded to the anticipated resistance levels and our TY dollar-weighted Put/Call ratio z-score indicator move just into extreme overbought territory,” strategists Jay Barry and Jason Hunter said in a post-close note Wednesday.

The move into overbought territory, driven by flight-to-quality demand, led to “low levels of liquidity and substantial price swings in recent days.” The Bloomberg U.S. Government Securities Liquidity Index-- a gauge of deviations in yields from a fair-value model -- remains near yearly highs reached last week.

On a technical basis, the JPMorgan strategists still view the Treasuries bear market as intact and expect the 10-year yield to exceed 2% in the months ahead.

