(Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Treasuries accelerated after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed officials considering earlier and faster interest-rate increases than previously expected.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose to as high as 1.787%, a level last seen in April, and overnight swaps markets moved to price in an 80% chance of a 25 basis point hike at the Fed’s meeting in March.

Policy makers also discussed starting to shrink the balance sheet soon after their first hike, the minutes showed.

“It needs to be clear to watchers of the Fed that it’s a matter of when, not if, balance sheet reduction takes place,” Bob Miller, BlackRock Inc.’s head of Americas fundamental fixed income, wrote after the release.

Ahead of the minutes, bond investors were anticipating possible guidance as to whether the Fed is prepared to start raising rates in March, accelerate the pace of asset-purchase tapering, or begin shrinking its balance sheet.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.