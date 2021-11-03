(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields rose and the curve steepened after the Federal Reserve outlined plans to start reducing its asset purchases while Chairman Jerome Powell sought to stress that decision doesn’t mean interest-rate hikes are coming soon.

Longer-end rates rose relative to those on shorter maturities in the wake of the decision, while measures of bond-market inflation expectations ticked up, suggesting some concern about how well the central bank will keep a rein on consumer-price expectations.

Traders largely maintained bets on the timing of interest-rate hikes from the level they were at prior to the decision. They were undeterred by Powell’s reiteration of a previous message that there’s no mechanical link between asset-purchase tapering and a higher fed funds target, but there was also little cause for them to amp up pricing of hikes. Money-market derivatives show about 55 basis points of rate increases by the end of 2022, little changed from what held at the start of the day. The first hike is seen coming around July, with about a 70% chance in comes the month before, overnight index swaps show.

“The focus of this meeting is on tapering asset purchases not on raising rates,” Chairman Powell said in comments to reporters Wednesday. “We don’t think it’s time yet to raise interest rates. We think we can be patient,” but “if a response is called for we will not hesitate.”

The gap between 2- and 10-year yields widened 2 basis points to more than 111 basis points, while the 10-year breakeven rate on inflation-linked debt was up a little under half a basis point at around 1.59%. Two-year note yields, among those most closely linked to changes in Fed rate-policy outlook, were up about 2 basis points at about 0.47%.

“In short, we have a dovish taper underway, not a hawkish one,” said Michael Darda, market strategist at MKM Partners.

The Fed said it would reduce its monthly Treasury purchases by $10 billion and mortgage-backed securities by $5 billion. That’s a pace that if held steady would put the central bank on course to wrap up buying in eight months, although at present it has only committed to that schema for November and December.

The Committee did reserved the right to alter the pace of asset purchases in their statement Wednesday. However many expected it most likely that the pace will persist until purchases are completed around mid-2022.

“In practice we believe it will take a significant shift in either economic or financial conditions to alter the pace of the taper,” Michael Shaoul, chief executive officer at Marketfield Asset Management LLC, said in a note.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.