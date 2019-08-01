(Bloomberg) -- The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell on Thursday to its lowest level since November 2016 as U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports that aren’t yet subject to U.S. duties

Move also came as traders’ outlook for inflation slid and a report showed U.S. manufacturing activity deteriorating. The 10-year rate fell as much as 13 basis points to 1.89%, while the 30-year yield declined as much as 10 basis points to 2.43%, a level unseen since October 2016.

