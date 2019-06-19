Treasury 10-Year Yield Drops Below 2% for First Time Since 2016

(Bloomberg) -- The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped below 2% for the first time since 2016 after the Federal Reserve signaled it was ready to cut interest rates.

The yield slid as much as 2 basis points to 1.9993%.

