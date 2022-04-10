Treasury 10-Year Yield Rises to 2.75% for First Time Since 2019

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury 10-year yields climbed to 2.75% for the first time since March 2019 as investors price in the impact of the Federal Reserve’s tightening plan and accelerating inflation.

The benchmark yield jumped as much as five basis points after surging 32 basis points last week when Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank will raise interest rates steadily while starting balance-sheet reduction as soon as May. The Fed will reduce its massive bond holdings at a maximum pace of $95 billion a month, minutes of the Fed’s March meeting released Wednesday showed.

U.S. inflation probably quickened to 1.2% in March from February, the highest monthly reading in more than 15 years, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists before the data is published Tuesday.

The dollar also gained, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rising 0.2%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.