(Bloomberg) -- The rally in front-end Treasuries extended on Wednesday, taking the yield on the benchmark two-year rate to less than 2.30%, putting it on course for a drop of more than 20 basis points this week.

The move has come as traders dial back expectations for how much the Federal Reserve might need to tighten policy to combat inflation, receiving impetus from weaker-than-expected core consumer-price inflation numbers. The rate tumbled close to 10 basis points Tuesday and is on course for a drop of similar magnitude Wednesday.

