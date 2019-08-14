Treasury 30-Year Bond Yield Drops Below 2% for First Time

(Bloomberg) -- The yield on 30-year Treasuries dropped below 2% for the first time, amid concerns about slowing global economic growth.

The yield fell as much as three basis points to 1.9883% in Asia trading Thursday, extending a 15 basis point decline the day before.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tan Hwee Ann in Singapore at hatan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tan Hwee Ann at hatan@bloomberg.net, Nicholas Reynolds

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.