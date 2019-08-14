19h ago
Treasury 30-Year Bond Yield Drops Below 2% for First Time
(Bloomberg) -- The yield on 30-year Treasuries dropped below 2% for the first time, amid concerns about slowing global economic growth.
The yield fell as much as three basis points to 1.9883% in Asia trading Thursday, extending a 15 basis point decline the day before.
