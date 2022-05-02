(Bloomberg) -- Longer-dated Treasuries declined, driving the 30-year yield past 3% to a more than three-year high, as investors brace for the Federal Reserve’s biggest interest rate hike since 2000.

The 30-year bond yield rose as much as 5 basis points to 3.05%, the highest since March 2019. The 10-year note yield climbed 5.5 basis points to 2.99%, flirting with the 3% threshold it hasn’t breached since November 2018. The policy-sensitive two-year was flat at 2.71%, resulting in a modestly steeper curve.

The conclusion of the central bank’s meeting on Wednesday is raising the risk of another volatile week in the markets. The Fed is widely expected to increase its key benchmark rate by a half-percentage point and leave the door open for further hikes of that magnitude this year. It will also provide an update when it will start to reduce its bond holdings, a step that will likely pull tens of billions of dollars from the market each month as it allows securities to mature.

The rise in yields is tightening financial conditions by triggering a rise in borrowing costs for consumer and corporate loans as well. Those conditions are reflected in the rise in the yield on 10-year inflation-adjusted Treasuries to 0.07% Monday, the highest above zero since the early months of the pandemic, as falling commodity prices eroded demand for the securities.

The 10-year TIPS yield, called a real yield because it represents the rate investors will accept when compensated for inflation, went negative in early 2020 and remained below zero except briefly during the market mayhem that March. A negative real interest rate is a sign of extremely easy financial conditions, since the expected rise in prices would be more than enough to cover the cost of borrowing.

The selling pressure in Treasuries on Monday comes after the bond market registered back-to-back monthly losses of 3.1% in both March and April. Investors are left waiting to see when inflation is showing signs of having peaked and how much the higher rates are cooling down the economy.

“While the Federal Reserve has been ratcheting up its hawkish rhetoric on interest rates in recent months, it will likely begin to recognize the danger of a too-aggressive monetary policy when fading fiscal stimulus and a high dollar are both already applying the brakes to the economy,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in a note.

