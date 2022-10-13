(Bloomberg) -- The 30-year Treasury yield briefly topped 4% for the first time since 2011 in the selloff unleashed by hotter-than-expected September inflation data.

The longest-maturity Treasury yield rose as much as 13.4 basis points to 4.009%, the highest level since August 2011. Shorter-maturity yields had bigger increases as traders priced in a more aggressive Federal Reserve policy response.

The 30-year bond is the last Treasury benchmark to clear the 4% psychological barrier, after the entire curve started 2022 below 2%.

