(Bloomberg) -- The US 30-year yield rose to the highest level since 2011, extending a move driven by the economy’s resilience and an increasing supply of Treasury debt.

The 30-year Treasury yield rose as much as 7 basis points to 4.4219%, exceeding its 2022 high of 4.4214%.

US economic data is propelling Treasury yields higher — the 30-year was below 4% as recently as July 31 — by curbing expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates next year. Expectations the US will increase debt sales over the coming quarters to plug bigger federal deficits is also eroding the value of existing debt.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.