(Bloomberg) -- Yields on the longest US bond moved below the rate on five-year Treasuries on Thursday, the latest in a series of so-called curve inversions that could well herald an economic slump.

The yield premium on the 30-year bond over the rate on the shorter-tenor note vanished for the first time since late June. The move comes amid a broad-based flattening of the curve that has sent the gap between 2- and 10-year yields, another widely watched metric, down to levels last seen in 2000.

The curve dynamics have been turbocharged by this week’s hotter-than-expected US inflation readings, which have prompted traders to jack up bets on just how quickly the Federal Reserve will need to raise its overnight benchmark. That’s pulled up rates in the shorter-end and belly of the curve. At the same time, concern that might crater growth is helping to fuel a bid for longer bonds, sending yields there plummeting.

The 30-year yield traded as low as 3.0775% on Thursday. The premium of the five-year rate over the 30 at one point reached as much as 0.8 basis point.

