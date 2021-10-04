(Bloomberg) -- Dislocations in he U.S. Treasury bill curve extended as investors become more concerned about the government potentially exhausts its borrowing authority, a deadline that’s looking more elusive.

The yield on the Oct. 21 maturity climbed as much as 3.8 basis points to 0.106%, with most bills maturing earlier and later yielding 0.05% or less. However, the Treasury said in a statement Friday that around $173 billion of headroom remained as of Sept. 29 under extraordinary measures that have been put in place to avoid the government breaching its debt ceiling, assuming the Debt Issuance Suspension Period ends on Oct. 18.

Wrightson ICAP pinpointed the so-called drop-dead date on Oct. 25, but acknowledged that the range of uncertainty around the forecast remained wide. Bank of America strategists said they estimate the x-date is between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1, but if forced to predict a precise date noted it would be the latter, while Jefferies economists said they believe the deadline is no later than Nov. 4.

This “very rough, back-of-the-envelope type calculation” suggests that “Treasury can maintain both a net positive cash position and a sufficient amount of EMs to continue with the coupon auctions at current sizes at least through the end of October,” Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska wrote in a note, referring the Treasury’s extraordinary measures. “However, the beginning of November is when things will get very tricky for Treasury.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that action is needed by Oct. 18, while a report from the Congressional Budget Office released Wednesday said the department is likely to exhaust its ability to borrow as soon as late October or early November if politicians in Washington fail to raise America’s so-called debt ceiling in time.

Investors had already been shying away from bills due in late October and early November, viewed as most at risk of delayed payment if a legislative agreement to raise or suspend the debt limit isn’t reached.

President Joe Biden plans to speak on Monday on the need for Congress to address the debt ceiling.

