(Bloomberg) -- Bond bulls have regained the upper hand in the Treasury market, on course for its first monthly gain since November. They’re about to find out if they can keep it.

The Federal Reserve’s first half-point interest-rate hike in two decades this month -- and expectations for more -- have tanked the stock market and inflation expectations. Goldman Sachs senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein and strategists from Citigroup Inc. have raised the risk of a recession -- a prospect that helped drive Treasuries to the strongest levels since mid-April.

Yet May employment data in the coming week could highlight labor market strength that’s motivating the Fed to prevent a wage-price spiral. At the same time, signs of worsening liquidity undermine confidence the Treasury market can process a rapid shift in sentiment in an orderly way.

“We are at the point in the cycle where the investor focus vacillates between the inflation and growth stories,” said Jonathan Duensing, head of fixed income at Amundi Asset Management US Inc. “We need clarity on the path of inflation and growth and what ultimately the Fed needs to do to accomplish its inflation goals.”

Treasuries are getting a respite from what had been an unrelenting bear market. Benchmark 10-year yields extended their retreat from May’s peak of 3.20%, the highest in more than three years. The Bloomberg Treasury Index pared its year-to-date decline to 7.8% from 9.6% through May 6.

The rebound was sparked by signs consumers are buckling under surging energy and food costs, while higher interest rates are cooling housing. A 17% slump in new home sales on May 24 helped drive the Treasury market’s biggest one-day gain since February.

It’s an example of the “pain” that Fed Chair Jerome Powell alluded to earlier this month, in discussing the need to restore price stability. While traders still expect another half-point rate increase in June, they’re beginning to entertain a smaller hike in July.

Rates markets are also starting to price in a pause by the Fed in September -- an outcome Bank of America Corp. strategists said was likely to gain traction in the market, even if it doesn’t come to pass.

Short-dated tenors most sensitive to changing Fed policy expectations led the Treasury rally this week. Five-year yields shed 8.2 basis points, while 30-year yields ended the week lower by 2.2 basis points. The gap between the two, which briefly turned negative last month, exceeded 30 basis points for the first time since mid-March.

The recent steepening in the yield curve is a reflection of “growth concerns,” said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer for BNY Mellon Wealth Management. “The next two rate hikes are pretty much baked in, and then the pace should moderate as the economy and inflation both cool.”

May employment data due June 3 is anticipated to show average hourly earnings still exceeding 5% at an annual pace, while unemployment is expected to drop to a two-year low of 3.5%. Readings this month for ISM manufacturing and services gauges are also set to be released.

The Treasury market has shown signs that it’s less able to cope with sentiment shifts since the Fed stopped buying securities in March. The Bloomberg US Government Securities Liquidity Index -- a gauge of deviations in yields from a fair-value model -- this week reached the highest since March 2020, when the pandemic’s onset sparked a flight to cash that spurred the Fed to inject liquidity into the market.

Several recent Treasury auctions -- including Thursday’s seven-year note sale -- have produced record low awards to primary dealers. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists say that’s a function of poor secondary-market liquidity incentivizing investors to participate in auctions.

Minutes of the Fed’s May meeting, released Wednesday, revealed concern that tightening “could interact with vulnerabilities related to the liquidity of markets for Treasury securities.” In addition to raising rates, the Fed plans to shrink its portfolio of Treasuries by not replacing a portion of those that mature beginning June 1.

What to Watch

U.S. markets are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day

The economic calendar: May 31: FHFA House Price Index; S&P CoreLogic CS home price indexes; MNI Chicago PMI; Conference Board consumer confidence survey data; Dallas Fed manufacturing activity June 1: MBA mortgage applications; S&P Global US manufacturing; construction spending; ISM manufacturing; JOLTS Job Openings; Fed Beige Book; Wards vehicle sales June 2: Challenger Job Cuts; ADP Employment; nonfarm productivity; jobless claims; factory orders June 3: Employment report; S&P Global US services/composite; ISM services

Fed calendar: June 1: New York Fed’s John Williams; St. Louis Fed President James Bullard June 2: New York Fed Executive Vice President Lorie Logan; Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester

Auction calendar: May 31: 13- and 26-week bills June 2: 4- and 8-week bills



©2022 Bloomberg L.P.