Dec 10, 2020
Treasury Change, U.S. Child Care Crisis, U.S. Stockpile: Eco Day
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have given no sign yet that they’re ready to directly engage in negotiations to sort through competing pandemic relief proposals -- a step that many lawmakers say will be necessary to complete a deal this month
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would likely back changing a key agreement that outlines his agency’s support of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac -- though he stopped short of providing any specifics
- The U.S. child-care crisis is torturing parents and the economy. Expanding availability and lowering costs could deliver a $1.6 trillion boost to GDP
- The pandemic underscores the importance of the national U.S. medical stockpile. But experts want more nimble, on-demand ways to procure supplies rather than a bigger cache
- The trend of Americans working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic is increasing risks for U.S. companies as employees may be lax with their computer security, according to the executive selected to be President-elect Joe Biden’s top economist
- The twin dynamics of expiring Covid-19 relief and a transition to a new presidential administration are making the end of this year a turbo-charged version of the usual rush by businesses and households alike to lock in tax reductions
- Argentina’s blanket ban on firing workers during the pandemic looks like it’s storing up more problems than it solves in what was already one of the world’s worst job markets
