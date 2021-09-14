(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury yield curve steepened as weaker-than-expected pace of August consumer price gains took the pressure off Federal Reserve officials to begin paring its stimulus soon.

Long-term Treasury yields edged upward at a faster pace than short-term -- expanding the gap between the maturities -- as the inflation report pushed off in traders’ minds the start of the central bank tapering its asset purchases. That also put Fed rate hikes further off traders’ radar.

The gap between 5- and 30-year yields expanded to 111 basis points, out almost 2 basis points on the day, and now well below six-year high of about 167 basis points reached in February. Five-year yields were little changed at 0.80%, while 30-year yield gained about 2 basis points to 1.85%. The 10-year breakeven inflation rate for Treasury inflation-protected securities was down about a basis points at 2.36%.

Prices paid by U.S. consumers rose in August posted the smallest gain in seven months, suggesting that some of the upward pressure on inflation is beginning to wane.

Fed policy makers meet on Sept. 22 to consider when to start reducing asset purchases, and to update their quarterly forecasts for when to raise policy rates.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.