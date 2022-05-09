(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasuries fell, driving the yield on five-year notes to the highest level since September 2008 amid speculation persistent U.S. inflation will prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten policy more aggressively.

The yield jumped as much as two basis points to 3.10%, extending its advance to almost 184 basis points for this year. Investors are waiting for April U.S. consumer-price data due Wednesday. Inflation accelerated to a 40-year high of 8.5% in March.

The milestone caps a remarkable sell-off in government bonds this year as central banks round the world pare pandemic-era stimulus and hike rates to tackle scorching inflation.

“The market still remains in poor shape,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank AG. “It is remarkable that the post-Fed sell-off has actually been driven by long-end real yields. This points towards the market re-assessing the terminal rate that is needed to get inflation under control.”

The pace of the sell-off has caught many traders off-guard. Only just over a week ago, a survey by Bloomberg’s Market Live showed 24% of readers thought 10-year yields wouldn’t break above 3.15% this year. They hit 3.18% on Monday. The 10-year real yield has surged to 0.3%, a level last seen before the pandemic in July 2019.

Yields may also be under upward pressure across the curve this week as the Treasury department will auction three-, 10- and 30-year debt worth $103 billion in total. Still, the lower U.S. inflation numbers that look in store by mid-week at least provide a ray of hope for markets to stabilize, Rieger added.

European government bonds were also under pressure after hitting new highs last week, when Germany’s 10-year yield climbed to touch 1% for the first time since 2015. European Central Bank Governing Council member Olli Rehn said policy markers should start raising rates in July to prevent inflation expectations becoming de-anchored.

Italian debt is under-performing on Monday. The yield on the 10-year BTP rose as much as 9 basis points to 3.22% before falling back. The spread over the equivalent German bond widened to as much as 207 basis points earlier after hitting passing a key level last week.



