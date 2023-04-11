(Bloomberg) -- Treasury inflows from overseas have collapsed after rebounding earlier in the year as the tumult in the US banking sector has chased away buyers, according to Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

After the failure of three American banks in March, flows from abroad have been “quite negative,” John Velis, currency strategist at BoNY, wrote in a note to clients, citing the company’s iFlow data. “The 20-day rolling average of scored daily flows is now as negative as it’s been in over two years.”

The recent banking turmoil has sparked a reassessment of the likelihood of additional Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, despite still-elevated inflation readings. Yields across most maturities reached their lowest levels of the year in March, led by shorter-dated securities.

The journey was also rocky, with the two-year yield rising or falling at least 20 basis points on nine different days.

“We find this troublesome,” Velis wrote. “It’s well-known that rates markets have experienced historic volatility in recent months, which picked up after the banking sector stresses emerged. A lack of buyers from abroad will exacerbate this volatility and make bond market liquidity — which is already problematic — even worse.”

The bank had noted foreign participation in the US bond market as measured by the real-money players showed cross-border US sovereign debt flows were also negative between September and December of 2022. There was a shift back to inflows until mid-January, which were showing stability until last month’s turmoil.

