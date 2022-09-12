(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street is starting to eyeball potential arbitrage trades as the lull of summer in the U.S. comes to an end and market liquidity picks up again.

These kinds of trades involve the buying and selling of similar maturity bonds as yield dispersions normalize across the Treasuries curve. And strategists from JPMorgan Chase & Co. reckon there is a possible opportunity to be seized further out the curve. In their view, bonds maturing in 2046 that are currently off-the-run -- that is, they are not the most liquid major benchmark issue around a particular tenor -- appear relatively cheap right now when compared to recent issues.

“We see compelling opportunities along the curve, particularly as we’ve now exited the illiquid summer period which should allow for some normalization in dispersions,” strategists including Alex Roever and Jay Barry wrote in a weekly note published Sept. 9.

In particular, they recommend betting on a steepening of the Treasury curve between February 2046 and May 2051 securities, noting that the spread between the two bonds appears too flat relative to the current slope of the benchmark 20- to 30-year gap.

Treasury market liquidity is already showing signs of picking up from its summer doldrums, with tightening apparent in bid/offer spreads across long-end Treasury bonds. One exception is the perennially unloved 20-year bond, whose bid/offer spread remains wide compared to similar metrics for the 10- and 30-year securities.

These types of arbitrage opportunities between securities with closely matched maturities may continue to arise as liquidity picks up again. But it is also worth bearing in mind that even in the context of a mild improvement, trading conditions remain far from ideal, and Bloomberg’s liquidity index shows average yield errors across Treasury notes and bonds are still close to yearly high levels.

