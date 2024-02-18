(Bloomberg) -- A light data calendar beckons for the bond market this holiday-shortened week and the highlight for traders is the release of the Federal Reserve’s January 30/31 meeting minutes on Wednesday. Six Fed officials speak Thursday with the market likely to pay attention to Fed governor Christopher Waller. The scale of investor demand for long dated Treasury debt will also be scrutinized with auctions of 20-year bonds and 30-year inflation protected securities.

Economic data: Feb. 20: Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing activity; leading index Feb. 21: MBA mortgage applications Feb. 22: Initial jobless claims; Chicago Fed national activity index; S&P Global US manufacturing, services and composite PMIs; existing home sales Feb. 23: Bloomberg US economic survey for February

Fed calendar: Feb. 21: Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic; Federal Open Market Committee January meeting minutes Feb. 22: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson; Fed Governor Michelle Bowman; Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker; Fed Governor Lisa Cook; Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari; Fed Governor Christopher Waller

Auction calendar: Feb. 20: 13-, 26-, 52-week bills Feb. 21: 2-year floating rate notes; 17-week bills; 20-year bonds Feb. 22: 4-, 8-week bills; 30-year Tips



