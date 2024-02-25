(Bloomberg) -- Bond investors come into this week with yields across the curve just off their year-to-date highs and braced for the impact from heavy Treasury and corporate issuance amid month-end positioning.

There’s also a heavy slate of economic data and Fed speakers, with the PCE data released on Thursday to be heavily scrutinized, as it contains the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge. US central bank speakers are expected to lean into the narrative that has resonated of late, that the Fed doesn’t feel pressure to begin cutting rates anytime soon.

Economic data: Feb. 26: New home sales; Dallas Fed manufacturing activity Feb. 27: Durable/capital goods; House price index; FHFA house price index; S&P CoreLogic home price index; Richmond Fed manufacturing; Conference Board consumer confidence/expectations; Richmond Fed business conditions; Dallas Fed services activity Feb. 28: MBA mortgage applications; GDP; Personal consumption; GDP price; Core PCE price; advance goods trade balance; retail/wholesale inventories Feb. 29: Personal income/spending; PCE deflator; PCE Core deflation; initial jobless claims; MNI Chicago PMI; pending home sales; Kansas City Fed manufacturing activity Mar. 1: S&P Global US manufacturing PMI; construction spending; University of Michigan sentiment/current conditions/expectations; ISM manufacturing/prices paid/employment; Kansas City services activity; Ward total auto sales

Fed calendar: Feb. 26: Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid Feb. 27: Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr Feb. 28: Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic; Boston Fed President Susan Collins; New York Fed President John Williams Feb. 29: Bostic; Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee; Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester; Williams March 1: Fed Governor Christopher Waller; Bostic;San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly; Fed Governor Adriana Kugler

Auction calendar: Feb. 26: 13-, 26-week bills; two- and five-year notes Feb. 27: 42-day cash management bills; seven-year notes Feb. 28: 17-week bills Feb. 29: 4-, 8-week bills



