(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury Department’s auction of five-year notes went off without a hitch Wednesday, allaying concerns spurred by the Federal Reserve’s decision last week to let lapse a regulatory exemption that had let banks scoop up more U.S. debt.

It was arguably the first big test since the Fed’s announcement that big banks would again have to factor Treasuries into their so-called supplementary leverage ratios, or SLR. And the timing was perfect for calming worries about Thursday’s seven-year auction. Last month’s sale of the same tenor was a disaster, fueling a massive spike in U.S. yields.

While Wednesday’s success is no guarantee for the seven-year sale, it’s a relief nonetheless. In a note, FHN Financial’s Jim Vogel likened the five-year results to a palate-cleanser for last month’s calamitous auction.

The five-year notes were awarded at 0.850%, just 0.3 basis point higher than their yield in pre-auction trading. The Feb. 25 seven-year sale missed that target by more than 4 basis points, spurring the Treasury market’s worst day since March 2020.

While yields remain at a higher plane than in February, a positive for auction demand, the Fed’s March 19 decision not to extend the SLR exemption stoked doubt that it was going to be enough to avert another auction debacle.

Strategists suggested that concerns around the auctions were overblown. Last week’s meeting of Fed policy makers clarified that the central bank’s inflation-targeting approach should protect the five-year point from further increases in pricing for Fed hikes, particularly in 2023, Deutsche Bank strategist Stuart Sparks said. As for the regulatory provision, it’s not currently a problem, and is likely to be revisited before it becomes one, he said.

Meanwhile, Treasuries also are benefiting from expectations regarding demand at quarter-end. On track for their worst three-month period in years, the performance deficit may cause investors to back up the truck -- beginning with this week’s auctions.

