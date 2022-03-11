(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury market is wrapping up one of its worst weeks of the past decade, with yields propelled toward their highest levels of the past year by worsening inflation and an imminent global shift toward restrictive monetary policy.

In four days through Thursday, Treasuries lost 1.6%, wiping out the value of their interest payments over the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. An index of Treasuries is down 3.8% this year, more than it’s lost in any full year on record in Bloomberg data beginning in 1973.

After briefly benefiting from demand for havens when Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Treasuries resumed losing value as investors refocused on the potential for inflation at four-decade highs to erode returns. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates at least six times this year, starting with a 25 basis-point increase next week. European government bonds also reeled this week after the European Central Bank unexpectedly signaled an accelerated exit from monetary stimulus on Thursday in response to price growth.

“Yields are reflecting a surprise higher shift upward in inflation expectations,” said Jim Caron, senior portfolio manager and chief strategist of global fixed income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. “Many thought inflation would peak in the first quarter and fall. Now, with oil prices, inflation may stay high. In this context, it makes sense that bond yields are rising.”

Yields across the Treasury curve have soared this week. The two-year note’s is higher by about 27 basis points at about 1.75%, the highest since September 2019, with the 10-year’s up about 25 basis points to 1.99%. The moves were driven almost entirely by rising inflation expectations. Yields on Treasury inflation-protected securities were relatively stable.

Futures market data suggests that investors liquidated positions in the selloff, as opposed to setting new ones. Open interest in Treasury futures has collapsed, especially in 10-year note and Ultra Bond contracts. That may signal additional capacity to fuel further cheapening in Treasuries.

Supply pressures helped push yields higher this week, which included three Treasury note and bond auctions and one of the biggest corporate bond offerings on record. This week also marked the end of the Fed’s bond-buying program -- which absorbed nearly $3 trillion of Treasury debt over the past two years -- and the potential for massive joint bond sales by the European Union to finance energy and defense spending.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed 32 basis points this week, Australia’s 25 basis points. Global bond funds recorded their biggest outflow in a year in the week through March 9, with European funds extending their longest run of outflows since the fourth-quarter of 2018, according to EPFR Global data. U.S. bond funds posted a modest inflow, the data provider said.

“The move has been volatile as the market is divided between the impact of inflation and the impact of the geopolitical risk and Fed rate hikes and balance-sheet normalization,” said Margaret Kerins, head of fixed-income strategy at BMO Capital Markets. “We expect this to continue to play out through mid-year, as the market gets more clarity on the inflation data and the duration of the geopolitical risks.”

