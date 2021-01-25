Treasury Market’s Grip on 1% Yields Appears to Be Slipping Away

(Bloomberg) -- The 10-year Treasury note’s almost three-week run above the once-elusive 1% yield is suddenly looking precarious.

The benchmark rate sank as low as 1.036% on Monday, down almost 5 basis points amid a flurry of block trades of related futures contracts. Declines in yields weren’t just limited to the U.S. as investors also scooped up U.K., Italian and German bonds.

Traders focused on the possibility that a U.S. fiscal-relief package might be delayed, undercutting a key reason why the 10-year rate surpassed 1% on Jan. 6 for the first time since March. U.S. stocks turned lower, while European investors also factored in prospects for tougher coronavirus lockdowns.

“The 10-year U.S. yield has already had a meaningful breach of a 1.07% resistance level on Monday, clearing the way for an attempt at 1%,” said BMO Capital Markets strategist Benjamin Jeffery. “The only other technical level to be mindful of is the Jan. 6 close in 10s at 1.036%.”

Monday’s low was a level last seen on Jan. 7.

