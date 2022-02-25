(Bloomberg) -- Treasury market liquidity was already on the ropes when this week’s crisis in Ukraine unleashed a wave of haven demand and a resurgence in price volatility.

By the latest measures, ease of transacting U.S. government bonds “has retraced to levels last seen late in the winter of 2021 after a historically weak 7-year auction,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Jay Barry said in a Feb. 24 note. It’s approaching levels observed during “the worst of market dysfunction in the spring of 2020,” they wrote. Citibank strategist William O’Donnell on Friday described liquidity conditions as “still-challenging.”

While the U.S. 10-year note’s yield is ending the week higher by about five basis points and just below 2%, it traded as low as 1.844% on two days during the week as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused investors to flee riskier assets.

The Bloomberg U.S. Government Securities Liquidity Index -- a gauge of deviations in yields from a fair-value model -- remains near yearly highs reached last week. The driver then was speculation that the Fed -- which normally changes its policy rate in quarter-percentage-point increments -- might consider a half-point rate increase in March. The U.S. two-year note’s yield rose 21 basis points on Feb. 10, its biggest increase since 2009.

Currency market depth has fared better, “perhaps a reflection of fewer investor postions,” JPMorgan FX strategists led by Paul Meggyesi said in a Friday note.

