(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields rose — with some reaching year-to-date highs — amid creeping investor doubt that the US economy will require as many Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year as the market has been pricing in.

While the only economic data released Friday was minimal revisions to 2023 consumer price index readings, the S&P 500 index eked out a new record high led by growth stocks, and Canadian employment data for January blew past economists’ estimates, similar to the US jobs report a week ago.

Market-implied expectations for Fed rate cuts this year ebbed further, while continuing to price in a quarter-point move in June and a total of four this year. Next week, consumer price data for January is anticipated to show further slowing, which Fed officials have said is a condition for pivoting to cuts after 11 rate increases over the past two years.

“It is the economic data that are driving the market because if soft landing is the consensus, then no landing” — or sustained growth rates — “will be the risk,” said Tracy Chen, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management.

Two-, three- and five-year yields reached their highest levels since Dec. 13 while climbing less than five basis points on the day. Longer-maturity yields, less sensitive to changes in the Fed’s policy rate, rose less.

Canada’s employment data reinforced an outlook that’s taken shape based on US indicators for January including job creation and purchasing manager sentiment. An index of the trend in data releases relative to expectations, the Citi Economic Surprise Index, reached the highest levels since November this week.

The Treasury market is under pressure because “people are worried about the data and worried about the impact on the start of the easing cycle,” Earl Davis, head of fixed income at BMO Asset Management told Bloomberg Television Friday.

Expectations for a heavy slate of new corporate bonds next week, concentrated on Monday ahead of the January CPI data Tuesday, was another factor for Treasury yields.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the US year-on-year inflation figure to drop to 2.9% in January, from 3.4% the previous month, which would be the lowest level since early 2021.

Earlier Friday, bonds briefly pared losses after revisions to last year’s consumer price index readings included a slight downward revision to December’s increase. The revisions left the annualized core inflation rate for the fourth quarter unchanged at 3.3%, and revisions to the headline figure were minimal.

Bond Traders Bet Big on Market Calm During Wait for Fed Move

UK January inflation data is also due out next week.

“It’s important to keep in mind that both countries showed December CPI prints that were above market expectations, which highlights that the road towards target is unlikely to be a straight line,” Felipe Villarroel, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, wrote in a note. “Markets, and certainly the Fed and the BoE, don’t need another surprise next week.”

The selloff created losses for those who bought this week’s three Treasury note and bond auctions, all of which enjoyed strong demand, including a record $42 billion 10-year auction.

“I think it’s a good level to buy,” said Priya Misra, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Investment Management. “It’s a question of when, not if, when it comes to rate cuts, and over the last week, the market has pared back a lot of the cuts that were priced in. Also, Treasuries should be a good hedge for risk assets.”

--With assistance from James Hirai and Edward Bolingbroke.

(Adds comments, updates yield levels.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.