(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury yields ebbed Friday as cooler heads prevailed on the the prospect of an emergency rate increase by the Federal Reserve, even as traders continued to price in hikes at each of the seven remaining policy meetings this year.

The most policy-sensitive yields led the retreat, after having been spurred to the highest levels in a year Thursday by the hottest inflation data in four decades and calls for the policy rate to increase by at least a percentage point by July. Comments by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who advocated for an accelerated pace of policy tightening including the first half-percentage point rise since 2000, unleashed speculation that the central bank might even consider raising rates before its next scheduled policy meeting in March.

The two-year note’s yield traded around 1.55% in U.S. trading Friday, lower by nearly three basis points from its closing levels Thursday, when it rose 21.4 basis points, its biggest increase a decade. The five-year yield dropped more than four basis points to 1.91%, while the 10-year yield shed 2.3 basis points to 2.01%, having exceeded the 2% threshold this week for the first time since 2019.

Among other considerations, an inter-meeting rate increase would be unusual because the Fed is slated to announce its final monthly schedule for asset purchases at the end of the day, and Fed officials have said rate increases are unlikely until that process concludes.

“The market is leading the Fed, not the other way around,” said John Brady, managing director at R.J. O’Brien, a futures brokerage in Chicago. “The only policy that the Fed will lead the market is on quantitative tightening, roll-off, and the shedding of assets.”

