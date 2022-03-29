(Bloomberg) -- Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the U.S. and its allies will tighten the sanction screws on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, singling out industries integral to Moscow’s war effort.

“Our allies and partners are committed to taking additional significant steps to constrain the Russian economy, for as long as Russia’s invasion continues,” Adeyemo said in the text of a speech he’s scheduled to deliver Tuesday morning in London at Chatham House, an international policy institute. He didn’t reveal specific details of potential future sanctions.

Measures imposed by the U.S. and its allies since the assault that began Feb. 24 have isolated and crippled the Russian economy by cutting off the country’s financial system and causing the value of the ruble to collapse. A Bloomberg poll of analysts predicted gross domestic product would shrink 9.6% this year with inflation likely to average 20% at least through the second quarter.

Adeyemo, the Treasury’s No. 2 official, is on a weeklong trip to Europe, with stops in the U.K. capital and Brussels. He said in the speech that additional sanctions would target industries “critical to Russia’s ability to project power, purchase military equipment necessary to continue the war effort and invest in other tools of repression.”

The U.S.-led effort has also frozen the assets of Russian business elites close to the government of President Vladimir Putin. Adeyemo said the allies are engaged in an effort to track the assets of Russian tycoons through a recently-created multi-country task force. The information gathered, he said, could also be used to identify and punish anyone who provides material support to sanctioned Russian elites.

“To those considering assisting these elites in hiding their ill-gotten wealth: We will find you,” Adeyemo said.

