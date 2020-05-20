(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury’s revival of the 20-year bond issue Wednesday has a few supply-related advantages that may help it avoid the fate of its predecessors.

Twenty-year bonds routinely traded at higher yields than 30-year Treasuries before the government stopped issuing them in 1986. The anomaly existed in part because they had less of the price sensitivity that makes long-maturity debt appealing to investors.

“It was a real stepchild on the yield curve,” said John Jansen, who began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in 1979 and worked for several primary dealers over the next three decades. “It is obviously a very different world now.”

First, there’s currently a dearth of supply in the 10- to 20-year segment of the curve because of the hiatus in 30-year issuance between 2001 and 2006.

Second, the Fed in the past nine weeks has bought more than $1.5 trillion of Treasuries, including about $206 billion in the 20- to- 30-year sector, according to central bank data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Fed can purchase up to 70% of the outstanding amount of an issue, and has done so with all but two of the bonds closest in maturity to the new 20-year.

Third, while 20-year issuance in the May-July quarter is bigger than anyone expected, it’s still smaller than for every other maturity.

Pre-auction trading of the 20-year implies a yield of about 1.20%, compared with 0.69% for the 10-year and 1.41% for the long bond.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.