(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday it would sanction a Russian government research institute connected to a piece of malicious software.

The malware, called Triton, was designed to “target and manipulate industrial safety systems,” Treasury said in a statement. The State Research Center of the Russian Federation FGUP Central Scientific Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics supported an August 2017 cyber-attack on an unidentified petrochemical facility in the Middle East using the malware, Treasury said.

“The Russian Government continues to engage in dangerous cyber activities aimed at the United States and our allies,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement. “This administration will continue to aggressively defend the critical infrastructure of the United States from anyone attempting to disrupt it.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.