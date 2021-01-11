(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned several Ukrainians -- including an ally of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani -- claiming they were part of a Russia-linked network that interfered in U.S. elections.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Contol added seven Ukrainian individuals and four organizations to its sanctions list for “foreign interference in U.S. elections.”

The sanctioned Ukrainians include a former chief prosecutor for the country, Konstantin Kulyk, who investigated President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and a former diplomat, Andriy Telizhenko, who worked with Giuliani to try to dig up dirt on the Bidens’ activities in the country.

“Russian disinformation campaigns targeting American citizens are a threat to our democracy,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “The United States will continue to aggressively defend the integrity of our election systems and processes.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.