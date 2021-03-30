(Bloomberg) -- Traders looking for a period of stability in Treasuries over the quarter-end and a historically-less volatile April may be disappointed as the selloff picks up again.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan for an infrastructure spending spree, with details expected on Wednesday, is leading to a fresh selling burst in Treasuries, consistent with stop outs of long positions.

Yields on five-year Treasuries rose above 0.90%, prompting a block sale in the notes, before touching a one-year high of 0.93%. The benchmark 10-year bond then breached 1.75%, with a wave of selling in bond futures seen just as the London trading session got underway.

Market participants had been prepared for a period of grace in bond markets.

Quarter-end re-balancing flows into bonds from stocks had been expected to boost demand in the short term. The start of Japan’s fiscal new year from April 1 also had many anticipating fresh demand from one of the biggest buyers of Treasuries in the past. Bond market volatility has tended to cool off in April in the past.

Other markets are getting rocked too. Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose as much as 10 basis points, with losses amplified by concerns ahead of Wednesday’s A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) debt sale, the first of material size in a month. German 10-year yields rose three basis points as trading kicked off in Europe.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.