Treasury Selloff Sends 30-Year Rate Up More Than 10 Basis Points

(Bloomberg) -- The yield on the benchmark 30-year Treasury bond climbed more than 10 basis points Tuesday.

Treasury yields led global peers in soaring toward the highest levels since the start of 2020 amid ongoing prospects for Federal Reserve tapering and as investors await an auction of seven-year notes.

The 30-year rate climbed as high as 2.10%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.