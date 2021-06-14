(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury Department has picked Antonio White, who previously worked at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to head a revamped business liaison office that will focus on marginalized communities, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new unit will be named the Community Engagement Office and responsible for communicating with not just businesses but also racial equity groups, unions, local chambers of commerce and faith-based organizations as part of a more expansive effort to explain the Treasury’s initiatives, according to the people.

White worked at the Treasury during the Obama administration, and served as a communications officer at the Gates Foundation during the pandemic.

While the Treasury has long been charged with monitoring for financial instability, the Biden administration now wants the department to consider systemic risks to the economy from underserved and marginalized areas, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity before an expected public announcement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.