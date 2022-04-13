(Bloomberg) -- Traders are dialing back aggressive bets on how far the Federal Reserve will go in its inflation-fighting campaign -- spurring big moves across the front-end of the U.S. bond market.

Expectations that consumer price pressures may have peaked after data releases this week have triggered a near 20 basis-point decline in two-year Treasury yields since Monday, with large block trades seen in securities acutely sensitive to shifts in interest-rate policy.

Add selling pressure on longer-dated Treasuries amid auctions, and the bond-market curve is now steepening -- a pronounced shift from the recession-flashing inversion seen earlier in the month.

“The regime shift narrative to higher rates has been exhausted and the terminal rate might be lower than previously thought,” said Ian Lyngen, head of interest rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

The consumer price index for March showed a modest moderation in core prices that may suggest a peak in broader inflation pressure. In the wake of the data, the swaps market has priced out an almost full U.S. rate hike from now until December meeting. Derivatives traders are pricing in around 200 basis points of additional hikes into the December meeting, down from 220 basis points at Monday’s close.

The shift in sentiment has also been spurred by technical factors, with money managers taking profits on curve flatteners -- one of the hottest trades on Wall Street this year.

In Wednesday trading, the two-year note was down almost 10 basis points to 2.31%, the five-year note dipped 9 basis points to 2.60%, while the 10-year was six basis points lower at 2.66%.

Ahead of the U.S. Treasury selling $20 billion of 30-year bonds later in the session, the 30-year was down three basis point at 2.78%, lagging the decline in shorter-dated Treasury benchmarks.

The gap between two- and 10-year rates stands at 0.35 percentage points, above the 50-day moving average for the first time since October 2021. The curve between two- and 30-year yields was nearly 10 basis points steeper at 0.5 percentage points, after briefly falling below zero at the start of April.

The rally in policy-sensitive yields reflects easing bets on how far the U.S. central bank will tighten policy in the current business cycle, known as the terminal rate.

“We’ve been taking some of the expectations for a terminal rate near 3.25% to inside 3% on the back of the narrative of peak inflation,” said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates trading and strategy for AmeriVet Securities. “The move has been big due to positioning and expectations around the terminal rate are extremely volatile.”

