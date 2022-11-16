(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries are getting a boost as traders scrambled to cover their short bets, driving prices ever higher as yields fall to multiweek lows.

A fresh round of short-covering emerged in the wake of Wednesday’s strong retail sales data as traders shrugged off the report. Open interest dropped in all futures contracts across the curve in an indication that covering of Treasury short positions is already underway, according to preliminary CME Group data released Wednesday.

The biggest declines were seen in the 10-year note contract, where risk dropped by 53,953 futures -- the equivalent to $3.6 million per basis point in risk. Overall, $9.6 million of risk per basis point was cut across contracts. On the day, 10-year yields dropped 8 basis points.

Other positioning indicators are also showing fading momentum for short positions. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s weekly Treasury client survey, released Tuesday, showed shorts flipping to neutral. Meanwhile, Commodity Futures Trading Commission positioning data has shown hedge funds covered front-end shorts for the first time in six weeks.

“Our top-down take on Treasuries remains the same: some of the most attractive rate levels seen in years are at a confluence with the deepest ‘oversold’ readings seen in many years,” Ed Acton and Bill O’Donnell, strategists at Citigroup Inc., wrote in a research note.

They see a “cover short” trigger now at 113-13 in the current 10-year futures contract. That’s the equivalent to around 3.67% in 10-year yield, Wednesday’s low is a little under 3.71%.

