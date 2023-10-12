Get out of equities, we're headed towards a long-recession bear market: Portfolio Manager

Treasury yields climbed and stocks fluctuated as the latest reading on consumer prices bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve is nowhere near declaring victory over inflation — with bets another rate hike back to “conflip” territory.

The S&P 500 was little changed. Two-year yields rose eight basis points to 5.1 per cent. The dollar rose. Swap contracts linked to future Fed rate decisions pushed the odds of another quarter-point hike back to about 50 per cent — from closer to 30 per cent on Wednesday — and expectations for the first rate cut shifted toward July from the June meeting.

The so-called core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, increased 0.3 per cent last month. From a year ago, it rose 4.1 per cent, the lowest since 2021. Economists favor the core gauge as a better indicator of underlying inflation than the overall CPI. That measure climbed 0.4 per cent, boosted by energy costs. Forecasters had called for a 0.3 per cent monthly advance in both the overall and core measures.

Wall Street’s Reaction to CPI:

Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK: ​ “As for how this will impact interest rates, at this point, ‘higher-for-longer’ may be more important than ‘how high?’ Whether or not the Fed opts for hikes, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates drop below where they are for as long as the inflation dragon proves difficult to slay.”

Jason Pride, chief of investment strategy and Research at Glenmede: “There’s very little in today’s CPI report that suggests it’s mission accomplished for the Fed getting the inflation genie back in the bottle. Heading into year end, the Fed may still choose to raise rates once more, though it may be attentive to already tightening financial conditions due to the rise in long-term rates over the last few months. Another rate hike should remain on the table for now.”

Giuseppe Sette, president at Toggle AI: “A mixed report leaves the Fed hanging. We could get one more hike, or none at all, but the key point is different: even if CPI was to stabilize at this level and not fall more, Fed rates are already appropriate. The hiking cycle is done for good.”

James Rossiter, head of global macro strategy at TD Securities: “Bottom line is this number is strong enough to keep the market on its toes with respect to another Fed hike. We don’t think it’ll happen, but the small upside surprise here challenges that view just a tiny bit.”

Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office: “Today’s slightly-hotter-than-expected CPI and tame weekly jobless claims didn’t do anything to move the needle on inflation or the interest rate outlook. The odds may favor the Fed leaving rates unchanged at its November meeting, but rates are still likely to remain high for the foreseeable future.”

Matt Bush, U.S. economist at Guggenheim Investments: “We don’t expect any more hikes. I don’t think this report was surprising enough to move the needle. Over the past few days we’ve heard multiple speakers from the Fed, including governors Jefferson and Waller, acknowledge that the tightening of financial conditions from higher long-term rates have done a good amount of the work for the Fed. So particularly with rates rising after this report, I don’t think they’re going to see a great need to come out and hike at the Nov. 1 meeting. And beyond that, we’re going to see signs of a slower economy throughout the fourth quarter, a weaker labor market and that will take more pressure off them to hike again.”

Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group: “The CPI headline is hotter than expected but the surge in yields, rising gas prices and terrorist attack on Israel will allow the Fed — and the market — to tolerate this data. I think they will pause in November.”

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance: “The bond market is sending a message that it is still worried about inflation and that the Fed will make good on its promise to keep rates higher for longer. We believe it’s a coinflip as to whether or not the Fed raises rates on Nov. 1.”

Don Rissmiller at Strategas: “Bottom line: the Fed can likely pause in November, though it’s a close call, and it remains too soon to consider cuts.”

Will Compernolle, macro strategist at FHN Financial: “The worrying aspects of the September CPI are probably not enough to cause the Fed to hike 25bp at its next meeting, but the next week of Fed commentary could prime market expectations for a future hike. Rising price pressures in proxies for underlying inflation — the inflation when noisier aspects are zeroed out — should temper any confidence that the Fed has reached its terminal rate.”

Krishna Guha, vice chairman of Evercore: “The September CPI report is not a good one for the Fed, but will keep the U.S. central bank in wait-and-see mode. With yields much higher than they were a couple of months ago – and we think likely to step back up again when the Israel crisis and geopolitical risk-off ultimately abates – and wider financial conditions much tighter on net we continue to think the Fed is done here.” “In our baseline, the implication of this bumpier data will instead be to reinforce the Fed’s high-for-longer priors on rates – up until the point at which the drag from higher yields becomes more apparent, which even if we are right will take some time to materialize.”



Oil climbed after OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their close cooperation in the crude market with a public show of unity, and traders monitored events in Israel and Gaza.

Global financial markets are discounting the risk of a “massive conflict throughout the Middle East for now,” economist Nouriel Roubini said.

Investors expect Israel “has no choice but go into Gaza and get rid of Hamas,” Roubini told Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco. Markets are pricing in a baseline scenario in which “Israel occupies Gaza, it’s going to get ugly, but the conflict remains contained.”

Corporate Highlights

Delta Air Lines Inc. quarterly earnings beat analysts’ estimates, but the carrier cut the high end of its outlook for 2023 profit on rising fuel prices and larger-than-expected aircraft maintenance costs.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. prepared for the arrival of its new chief executive officer with a US$1 billion cost-cutting program while it issued 2024 profit guidance shy of Wall Street estimates.

Ford Motor Co. became the latest strike target for the United Auto Workers after members walked out of its largest plant, a highly profitable pickup factory in Kentucky.

Target Corp. climbed following an upgrade to buy at Bank of America Corp., which sees an improved risk profile for the retailer based on recent pullback in the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. reported revenue for the third quarter that missed the average analyst estimate.

Beyond Meat Inc. dropped after Mizuho Securities cut the recommendation to underperform, pointing to macroeconomic pressures for consumption and a “lack of disruptive innovation” in the area.

Infosys Ltd. narrowed its sales forecast for the fiscal year, a sign that corporations are continuing to curtail spending on software and information technology projects.

Key events this week:

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, BlackRock results as the quarterly earnings season kicks off, Friday

G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet as part of IMF gathering, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speak on IMF panel, Friday

Fed’s Patrick Harker speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:05 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro fell 0.6 per cent to $1.0555

The British pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2217

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 149.74 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $26,694.5

Ether fell 1.2 per cent to $1,544.42

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 4.64 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.78 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.41 per cent

Commodities